Top 6: BBQ restaurants in Philadelphia area Part 2

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- I am continuing my tour of the top BBQ spots in the Philly area. That's enough of an intro - let's get to eating!makes small batches of beer and taps it right on site at their location in Media, Delaware County.I sipped on their November brew as I stuffed myself with the BBQ pizza topped with brisket and jalapenos, juicy pulled pork, fried pickles with aioli dipping sauce and garlic parmesan wings with extra homemade ranch dressing. If you're looking for a lighter snack, make sure you try the buttery soft pretzel with homemade cheese sauce and mustard for dipping!In Old City,runs with the motto: eat and feel good, not guilty.Husband and wife team Sean and Nikeah Green whipped me up what I could only describe as a home-cooked meal. The meat practically falls off their St. Louis spare ribs, and their classic BBQ wings were so tender that they fell apart when I picked them up.The catfish fingers had a light but crunchy lemony breading on it that made me desperately beg for the recipe, and the BBQ brisket sandwich was so full of flavor, and get this, it was topped with their mac-n-cheese sauce!And finally, a place that really DOES live up to all the hype,in South Philadelphia.Mike himself hand picks and smokes the best meats in what he calls the pit-to-plate style, meaning there is no reheating of any kind; everything is always fresh!He knew just what to make me try first...the most popular item on the menu, a brisket cheesesteak on a seeded roll, topped with cooper sharp whiz, and grilled onions. But the brisket can stand on its own.The ribs were cooked to absolute perfection, and he let me in on a little secret. He doesn't even put sauce on them because the dry rub is so full of flavor. (But don't worry, he'll give you some sauce on the side!)I was warned to save room for the only dessert on the menu, the Banana Q. It's vanilla pudding, Nilla Wafers, bananas, and homemade caramel sauce, and, believe me, it's the only dessert that he needs. To try the most talked about BBQ spot in Philly, make sure you place an order online and tell them I sent you!