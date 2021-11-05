Top 6: BBQ restaurants in Philadelphia area

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Giddy up, roll up your sleeves and let the smoke and fire do all the work! Here are some of the top BBQ restaurants in our area.Atin University City you'll get a hybrid of family recipes that make up one big mouthwatering menu. It's a quirky, gigantic dining space complete with a bar, upstairs, downstairs, an outside and rooms for private parties.And they've fed some of the most famous mouths like Pharrell, Jason Segel, Guy Fieri, Snoop Dog, Michael Strahan and Bill Clinton!But it was time for me to try some of their staples! Up first, what they call, "Mac and Crack." It's their creamy homemade mac-n-cheese recipe with caramelized bacon mixed in. Their chicken legs are smoked, breaded and fried to perfection; the ribs are thick and juicy...and their cornbread? Probably the best I've ever had!Don't forget to ask about their secret dining room behind a hidden door, if you're lucky, you will get to see it for yourself!serves up high quality, locally sourced meats, and 270 whiskeys right in the neighborhood of Fishtown.Make sure you come with an appetite, the portions are huge! The board they gave me was for four people!It had sliced brisket, hot Italian sausage, pulled pork, sides of baked beans, broccoli, potato salad, coleslaw, mac-n-cheese, rolls for making sandwiches and chocolate chip cookies for dessert.in Holmesburg is an authentic, hickory smoked, open kitchen-style BBQ joint that transports you right into the heart of the south!They gave me a huge plate with just a few of their eight varieties of meat and I barely made a dent. The brisket and the ribs are their most popular, but I went hard on all the fixins, like the garlic mashed potatoes with gravy, mac-n-cheese, and collard greens.And I sipped on some spiked sweet tea to wash it down. Even the desserts were top notch. I had pumpkin cake with cream cheese frosting, a mini s'mores pie and an apple crisp.