restaurants

Top 6 dining spots in Fairmount - thanks to your vote

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week's Top 6 brings me to Fairmount. I've tried some of the best Philadelphia food, thanks to your votes!

Since 1997, Zorba's has been serving up the most authentic Greek cuisine in the area. Brothers and owners, Nick & Stavros, bring the family, the funny, and the food. Don't leave without trying their homemade baklava!

From broccoli cheddar soup to sausage rolls with peppers and onions, and cocktails to go, Bad Brother knows how to satisfy your cravings. You can enjoy this space Wednesday through Sunday.

The contemporary Mexican cantina, La Calaca Feliz, has a festive patio and the best margaritas and guacamole to serve on it.

Sustainable practices and local ingredients on a new American food menu make Fare one of the most popular spots on Fairmount Ave. Snack on a mushroom flatbread, or stuff yourself with the flank steak, and you can't go wrong.

At Umai-Umai the inventive sushi rolls will amaze you, but believe it or not the most popular item here is the Brussel sprouts! Remember, they do tons of takeout, too.

Bar Hygge, pronounced "hooga," is chef-driven comfort food, and even has a brewery attached! The word hygge is Danish, and describes a cozy, comfortable mood. They hand out blankets, and there are no TVs, which is all meant to inspire human connection. Just a heads up though, their burger is a killer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfairmount (philadelphia)restaurants
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESTAURANTS
COVID-19 myths busted: Masks, cold weather risks, and more
Top 6: Dining spots in Ambler, Pa.
Wolf plans to waive liquor license fees for restaurants in 2021
Top 6 Outdoor Dining Spots: Manayunk
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wallace family does not want officers to face murder charges
Pa. could see a 'red mirage' on Election Night. Here's why
2 charged after Philly police find explosives in van
3 ball pythons found in residential neighborhood
AccuWeather: Wet Start Today, Saturday Morning Freeze Warnings
'It is coming now,' Murphy says of 2nd COVID wave
Pennsylvanians urged to drop off mail-in ballots in person
Show More
Children found safe after man steals SUV
Chris Christie tricked to troll GOP gubernatorial candidate
Should the Eagles be buyers or sellers at the deadline? Jaws settles the debate
Bodycam video of fatal police shooting to be released next week
These spiders lack ears, but they can hear you, study says
More TOP STORIES News