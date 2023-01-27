Top new restaurants in Philadelphia: Chef Michael Schulson's 2 additions

If you love the local food scene, you know the name Michael Schulson.

If you love the local food scene, you know the name Michael Schulson. Within the past few months, he's added two new restaurants to his Philadelphia portfolio.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There are new restaurant options for the new year if you are going to dine out in Philadelphia. I just had to check out a few of them!

If you love the local food scene, you know the name Michael Schulson.

Chef Schulson has numerous eateries throughout the Delaware Valley.

And within the past few months, he's added two more to his Philadelphia portfolio.

At 13th and Sansom sits Prunella, an upscale but casual Italian concept by Michael Shulson. Their motto is "eat pizza, feel good."

Here, grabbing a pie and a tequila cocktail at the bar is a no-fuss affair, but there will be some "ooh-ing" and "ahh-ing" over the menu. The spicy Caesar salad with breadcrumbs is as perfect as a Caesar can be. The whipped ricotta with burnt honey drizzle on toasted sourdough was heavenly, and I couldn't help but stuff myself with the red sauce rigatoni with guanciale and pecorino.

Good luck picking one of their nine delicious pizzas...I'm thankful they chose the pepperoni with provolone and pickled Fresno peppers for me!

Right across the street, you'll find another Shulson space, Pearl and Mary, a raw bar named after his grandmother and mother.

There's a classic and gorgeously presented raw bar right as you walk in the door.

But if oysters aren't your thing, no worries!

There's a fabulous seafood menu to choose from. The steamed snapper was light and full of flavor. This garlicky shallot and tomato-sautéed shrimp are piled high on top of a thick cut of buttery garlic bread, making the best shrimp toast you've ever had. And the buttery lobster roll with crispy fries and mustard aioli almost brought a tear to my eye. (It might just be the best one I've ever had.)

I washed it down easily with the "hot pink and spicy"...a tequila-based cocktail with a citrus twist.

I'm also typically not a dessert person, but their pecan upside-down cake could make a believer out of anyone.

Bookmark this page and come back on Friday, Feb. 3 for more new restaurants in Philly!