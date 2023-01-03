Inside Story takes a look back at 2022 ... and a look ahead to 2023!

It's a black-tie, formal affair as Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists recount the biggest stories of 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's a black-tie, formal affair as Host Matt O'Donnell and the panelists recount the biggest stories of 2022.

The Midterms: Pennsylvania Democrats Sweep Top Races

Pennsylvania Democrats buck two important trends in state politics: their party maintains power in the governor's mansion for a third consecutive term, something no party has done since 1950; and they now hold both senate seats for the first time since 1947. The PA Senate race was the most expensive ever at $312 million, what does that say about future races and how will Republicans recover?

Plus, how will Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman govern; Shapiro's transition team is announced with an eclectic list; and Freshman PA Senator John Fetterman starting off in a suit and tie!

The Philadelphia Mayor's Race : Who has the edge leading into the New Year; could there be more entries? There is word that many are asking former Mayor Michael Nutter to run again

500 Again: Philadelphia gun violence leads to a second consecutive year of more than 500 homicides; two shootings make headlines for very public settings: South Street and outside Roxborough High School.

Year 3 of the COVID Pandemic: Children return to school; now in 2023 with masks, researchers uncover learning loss, public sees more misinformation and skepticism as we experience a "triple-demic" in the fall.

Then the discussion shifts to the future and a look ahead to 2023!

Matt leads a discussion on ideas and solutions that the panelists would like to see begin happening in our region, regarding politics, innovation and quality of life issues and policing.

Plus a toast to Jim Gardner's retirement, celebrating 47 years on air!

This week's panel consists of Nia Meeks - Communications Strategist, Ajay Raju - Chairman, Raju LLP, Alison Young - Managing Partner - Red, White & Blue Strategies and Dom Giordano - Talk Radio 1210 WPHT.