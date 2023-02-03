84 Toyota Tundra trucks haul 650,000 pounds of food for annual event

Toyota and Philabundance work hand in hand for this huge effort.

For the 14th year, Toyota is helping feed those in need with the "Toyota Tundra Food Drive."

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For the 14th year, Toyota is helping feed those in need with the "Toyota Tundra Food Drive."

Eight-four Tundra trucks in all were loaded up and then traveled in a convoy to deliver pallets of food on Friday.

This is a six-month planning effort that involves Toyota staff and an additional 200 volunteers.

Toyota and Philabundance work hand in hand for this huge effort.

"Today the Toyota dealerships and all their friends have donated 650,000 pounds of food, and that's going to help us serve the thousands of people we need to serve each and every day," said Philabundance CEO Loree Jones Brown.

Philabundance serves more than 135,000 people each week, and 6abc is proud to support this event.