PROSPECT PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A road in Delaware County was shut down Wednesday thanks to a stuck tractor trailer.

The truck crashed into a railroad overpass on Route 420 in Prospect Park around 12:30 p.m.

As a result, the road was closed between 12th and Maryland avenues.

Officials say the driver misjudged the height of the bridge and hit the yellow beam warning trucks not to go under it.

Nobody was hurt.

We're still waiting to hear if the driver will face any charges.