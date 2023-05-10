Crews respond to tractor-trailer crash, fuel spill in Edgemoor, Delaware

HAZMAT crews were being called to the scene, police said.

EDGEMOOR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware state police and local fire departments were on the scene of a tractor-trailer crash on Wednesday morning in Edgemoor, Delaware.

According to police, the crash happened just before 8 a.m. when the truck drove off Interstate 495 South and down an embankment, ending up about 45 feet below on Governor Printz Boulevard.

The driver was taken to ChristianaCare Hospital. There was no immediate word on the driver's condition.

Following the crash, southbound Governor Printz Boulevard is closed at Haines Avenue and northbound lanes are closed at Edgemoor Road.

Crews said there were also reports of wires down and a fuel spill. HAZMAT crews were being called to the scene, police said.

Delaware state police are investigating the crash.