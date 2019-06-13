traffic

Crashes create traffic jams on Pa. Turnpike, Blue Route

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia area saw a number of crashes Thursday morning as heavy rain fell.

The westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike is shut down at Bensalem (Route 1) in Bucks County. Drivers are advised to use Street Road or Route 63 instead.

On the Blue Route heading northbound toward the Turnpike, a jackknifed Walmart truck had all the lanes blocks. The left lane reopened before 7 a.m.

Delays were spilling back onto the Schuylkill Expressway.

No injuries have been reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficschuylkill expresswaypennsylvania turnpiketrafficaccidentblue routecrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAFFIC
1 injured after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-95 in Delaware
Car pinned against Schuylkill Expressway median by tractor trailer
Smoke seen after 2-vehicle crash in Chester County
Crash across street from Truman High in Bristol Twp.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Good Morning America' airing live from Philly today
AccuWeather: Soaking Rain This Morning, Spotty Storm This Evening
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting also wanted in Pennsylvania
1 teen dead, 1 injured after shooting in Port Richmond park
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Police: Woman stabbed after school function in Kensington
Show More
SugarHouse Casino will get a new name this fall
ABC News travels with President Donald Trump from Iowa to the White House
Protesters demanding more money for ACCT
'Drag Queen Storytime' sparks more discussion in Haverford Twp.
Police: Relative arrested after child, 7, brings gun to school
More TOP STORIES News