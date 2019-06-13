Crashes create traffic jams on Pa. Turnpike, Blue Route

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia area saw a number of crashes Thursday morning as heavy rain fell.The westbound Pennsylvania Turnpike is shut down at Bensalem (Route 1) in Bucks County. Drivers are advised to use Street Road or Route 63 instead.On the Blue Route heading northbound toward the Turnpike, a jackknifed Walmart truck had all the lanes blocks. The left lane reopened before 7 a.m.Delays were spilling back onto the Schuylkill Expressway.No injuries have been reported.