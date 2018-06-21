SCHUYLKILL EXPRESSWAY

Drivers go wrong way to avoid I-76 crash, lanes reopen

I-76 EB blocked due to overturned vehicle. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on June 21, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Commuters were driving the wrong way to avoid a major accident on the Schuylkill Expressway early Thursday morning.


The multi-vehicle crash involving an overturned vehicle happened around 4:30 a.m., shutting down all lanes of I-76 EB approaching Girard Avenue.

Two people were injured. Their conditions have not been released.

On Sky 6 cameras, drivers could be seen going the wrong way down a ramp; some even turned around on the Schuylkill Expressway itself.



All lanes were reopened around 5:20 a.m.

------
