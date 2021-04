NEW CASTLE, Delaware (WPVI) -- Rescuers in New Castle, Delaware had a tense situation at the scene of a rollover crash.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on the 500 block of Homestead Road.Police said the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled over, landing on its roof.First responders pulled the driver from the vehicle and performed CPR.The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.No other injuries were reported.The accident is under investigation.