Roadwork to begin on I-76 Monday, several ramps to be closed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Beginning Monday, the Walt Whitman Bridge I-76 Corridor Rehab Project begins, and it is expected to cause some traffic headaches for the next four months.

Crews will be doing repair work between Broad Street and Passyunk Avenue.

The Delaware River Port Authority says several ramps will shut down during the project, and I-76 will be only one lane in both directions.

Monday, the entrance ramp from Broad Street to 76 will close through the end of May.

The Penrose Avenue exit and entrance ramps will close until May 23.
