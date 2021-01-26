crash

Driver becomes trapped after tractor-trailer crash in Delaware City

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- A driver became trapped in a tractor-trailer after crashing in New Castle County, Delaware.

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday on the southbound ramp of Route 1 at the Lorewood Grove exit in Delaware City.

Police said the driver did not negotiate the ramp and overturned off the ramp.

The guard rail pierced the truck's cab, trapping the driver.

There is no word on the driver's condition.
