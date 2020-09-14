PATCO reopens four stations and increases service Monday

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Port Authority Transit Corporation (PATCO) has reopened four stations closed due to the coronavirus pandemic on Monday.Schedules were also changed to provide additional capacity and more frequent train service, to facilitate social distancing.The agency said it moves toward restoring normal operations as mass transit plays a vital role in economic recovery."As more riders return to PATCO, we will be evaluating our approach and strategies relating to every aspect of how our service is delivered," said John D. Rink, PATCO General Manager. "Our goal now is to ensure our service provides enough capacity so that there is enough room on platforms and trains to facilitate appropriate social distancing."All stations will be open 24 hours a day except for 9/10th & Locust Street station which closes daily between 12:07 a.m. and 4:20 a.m.The Ashland, Westmont, City Hall and 12/13th & Locust Street Stations were temporarily closed since March 28 as part of the agency's COVID-19 response.During the closures, work continued to progress on the elevator installation project and the elevator at Ashland Station has been completed and placed in service.Weekday train service will be increased to every 5 to 10 minutes during rush hour periods.Weekend departures increase with trains running every 20 minutes on Saturdays and 30 minutes on Sundays.PATCO's pandemic-response measures remain in effect, such as frequent cleanings and requiring all customers to wear face coverings while in stations, on platforms and onboard trains.Signs are posted throughout the transit line to promote the face mask and social distancing requirements when traveling PATCO.In addition, hand sanitizer dispensers are available in all stations near the fare gates.