BESNALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A treasurer working at a Bensalem high school was charged with stealing $25,000 in funds on Friday.

Rebekah Ann Watson, 44, is facing multiple theft-related charges.

Authorities accused Watson of withdrawing thousands from the Bensalem Township High School Music Booster Association account.

She allegedly used the money for a Florida vacation and other personal expenses.