Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. warning about string of car break-ins

BERWYN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Tredyffrin Township police are warning the community about a string of recent vehicle break-ins.

Over the weekend, two women returned to their cars at Teagarden Park in Berwyn to find their windows smashed and items stolen.

"Our officers responded and the windows were smashed out in the vehicle. The one vehicle owner said that nothing was taken. The other one stated that a high-end pocketbook was taken along with credit cards and a little bit of cash inside," said Tredyffrin Township Detective Sgt. Jim Slavin.

A picture showing the shattered glass in the back seat of the car was posted on a community page on Facebook, alerting others who often walk their dogs at that park.

"I did just hear of the break-ins on Nextdoor so I was glad that they posted that," said Danielle Dalessandro of Berwyn.

Before taking her dog Major on his daily walk, Dalessandro says she leaves her valuable items at home and keeps the doors locked.

"I'm just more careful in general, especially after break-ins at the King of Prussia Mall where you're like, 'Oh I should be fine,'" said Dalessandro.

Teagarden Park isn't the only target.

Police say they've seen recent break-ins at Valley Forge Park, as well as Lifetime Fitness in Wayne.

"People literally just drive around parking lots, shopping centers, day cares, parks looking inside vehicles, looking for wallets, pocketbooks, anything of value," said Detective Sgt. Slavin.

Don't leave anything of value in plain view -- not in your car and not in your shopping cart either.

"I continue to see people doing that sort of thing -- leaving their purses in the seat of the shopping cart -- and I want to tell them, 'Pay attention,'" said Kate McGinty of Rosemont.