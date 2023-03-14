Police in Chester County urge shoppers to be aware of surroundings amid rise in pickpocketing

Police have identified four suspects who they say approached unsuspecting women at the Paoli Acme and TJ Maxx in the Gateway Shopping Center.

In one incident, a suspect distracts a woman, while others move in to remove the woman's wallet from her purse.

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania are urging shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and mindful of their belongings after a rise in pickpocketing in the area.

Police have identified four suspects who officers say approached unsuspecting women at the Paoli Acme and TJ Maxx in the Gateway Shopping Center.

In one incident, a suspect distracts a woman, while others move in to remove the woman's wallet from her purse.

The thieves have used the victims' credit cards to make large purchases, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.