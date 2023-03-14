WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
theft

Police in Chester County urge shoppers to be aware of surroundings amid rise in pickpocketing

In one incident, a suspect distracts a woman, while others move in to remove the woman's wallet from her purse.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, March 14, 2023 4:58PM
Police urge shoppers to be aware amid rise in pickpocketing
EMBED <>More Videos

Police have identified four suspects who they say approached unsuspecting women at the Paoli Acme and TJ Maxx in the Gateway Shopping Center.

TREDYFFRIN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Tredyffrin Township, Pennsylvania are urging shoppers to be aware of their surroundings and mindful of their belongings after a rise in pickpocketing in the area.

Police have identified four suspects who officers say approached unsuspecting women at the Paoli Acme and TJ Maxx in the Gateway Shopping Center.

In one incident, a suspect distracts a woman, while others move in to remove the woman's wallet from her purse.

The thieves have used the victims' credit cards to make large purchases, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW