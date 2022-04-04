police officer injured

Trenton police pursuit ends in crash; 2 officers injured

Both officers were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center following the crash.
By
TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two officers were injured Monday morning in a crash in Trenton, New Jersey.

Officials say the officers were in an unmarked car at the time of the crash and were pursuing another vehicle that may have had an armed person inside.

At the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Chambers Street, a separate white SUV was making a turn when the officer driving swerved in an attempt to avoid the SUV.

The officers' vehicle went out of control and struck a fire hydrant and utility pole.

Both officers were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center following the crash, officials said.

One officer was treated and released, but the other remains at the hospital in stable condition.

