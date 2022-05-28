Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in West Oak Lane triple shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A triple shooting leaves one dead and two injured in West Oak Lane Saturday morning.It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on the 2100 block of Chelten Avenue.Sources tell Action News that the shooting occurred at a funeral that was taking place nearby.The victims were promptly taken to the hospital, where one of the victims succumbed to their injuries.That victim, a 34-year-old man, was shot multiple times.The other victims were a a 62-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman.They are listed in stable condition at this time.No word on any arrests.