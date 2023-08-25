1 dead, 2 injured after triple shooting erupts in South Philadelphia

One man is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting took place in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is dead and two others are injured after a triple shooting took place in South Philadelphia on Thursday night.

It happened on the 700 block of Daly Street just before 9 p.m.

Officials say a 37-year-old man was shot 18 times throughout his body. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old and 28-year-old were also struck in the gunfire and transported to Jefferson Hospital.

Both men were listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made and officials have not released the victim's identity.