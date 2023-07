A truck fire erupted underneath the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia on Sunday, closing the bridge.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A truck fire erupted underneath the Tacony-Palmyra Bridge in Philadelphia on Sunday, closing the roadway.

Officials say the blaze was reported just before 5 p.m.

Firefighters are currently at the scene.

Action News was told a tractor-trailer was on fire in a lot north of the bridge.

It is unclear what started the fire at this time.

