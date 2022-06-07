Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter, passes away at 95

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is mourning the loss of a local television icon.Former television reporter Trudy Haynes has died. She was 95 years old.Haynes was the first Black TV reporter in the Philadelphia market.She covered news across the city for 30 years, interviewing historic figures from Martin Luther King Jr. to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.She retired in 1988.In 1999, Haynes was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.Her legacy now lives on through the Trudy Haynes Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a college student pursuing a career in journalism.