philadelphia news

Trudy Haynes, Philly's first Black TV reporter, passes away at 95

In 1999, Trudy Haynes was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.
By

Trudy Haynes

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is mourning the loss of a local television icon.

Former television reporter Trudy Haynes has died. She was 95 years old.



Haynes was the first Black TV reporter in the Philadelphia market.

She covered news across the city for 30 years, interviewing historic figures from Martin Luther King Jr. to Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

She retired in 1988.

In 1999, Haynes was inducted into the Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame.

Her legacy now lives on through the Trudy Haynes Scholarship, which is awarded annually to a college student pursuing a career in journalism.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiaphiladelphia newstelevisionfamous deathrace and culture
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA NEWS
Pride Month festivities across Pa. combine celebration, activism
Philly health officials provide update on air quality after fire
CDC testing confirms monkeypox in Philly resident
Philly health officials announce 1st probable case of monkeypox in Pa.
TOP STORIES
3rd suspect wanted in connection with South Street shooting
Woman killed after car crushed by tree branch in NJ identified
Police surround crashed car on Route 42 in Bellmawr
Rally at Pa. state capitol urges action to fight crime, aid victims
Festivals beef up security following South Street mass shooting
Woman says stranger moved into her home, refuses to leave
Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator headline Made in America 2022
Show More
Wounded Uvalde teacher recounts chilling moment he 1st saw gunman
AccuWeather: Two rounds of rain over the next few days
Man found dead on Norristown sidewalk hours after shooting
'Monster' great white shark spotted down the shore
Man shot multiple times in the head, killed in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News