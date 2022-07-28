Royersford's True Blue Bakery offers a taste of Australia

They serve traditional five-inch hand pies made in pie plates straight from the "Down Under", with the beef and onion a top choice.

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (WPVI) -- Roy Cooper and his fiancé, Fiona McPhee, opened True Blue Bakery in the summer of 2020 as a way to reconnect with their Australian roots.

They serve traditional five-inch hand pies made in pie plates straight from the "Down Under".

The classic is ground beef and onion-filled pie that visitors would find as they travel to Australia.

There is also lamb-filled pie, a southern-style gravy-filled breakfast pie and vegetarian pies such as spinach and feta.

They also serve sweet treats like the Lamington, a favorite dish named after an Australian Lord.

Roy comes from a family of bakers and butchers. Fiona is charged with coming up with new recipes.

The couple hopes the shop can grow into an Australian-style cafe.

True Blue Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

324c Main Street, Royersford, PA 19468