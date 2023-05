Beyond being something that's just beautiful to look at, these plants both honor the memory of a dedicated mother and carry forward her mission to serve.

Volunteers are planting at Tyler Arboretum in memory of dedicated mother

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Volunteers are hard at work at the Tyler Arboretum on what you might call a garden with a goal.

Beyond being something that's just beautiful to look at, these plants both honor the memory of a dedicated mother and carry forward her mission to serve.

Action News photojournalist Tom Kretchmer takes us to Media where the partnership behind this is really beginning to blossom.