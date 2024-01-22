Family, friends honor 16-year-old killed while waiting for SEPTA train in Philadelphia

Tyshaun Welles was described as respectful, loving, a leader, and the best big brother to his six siblings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered in Philadelphia to release balloons in honor of Tyshaun Welles, a 16-year-old who died after he was shot in the head while waiting for a SEPTA train earlier this month.

The ceremony took place outside of Level Up Philly on Sunday afternoon.

"We love you Tyshaun," loved ones said as they mourned their loss.

The event was a moment of honor and healing, but also heartbreak.

"His smile brightened up a room," said his mother, Racquel Bango. "He was an awesome kid that didn't deserve this."

Bango also described her son as respectful, loving, a leader, and the best big brother to his six siblings.

"My first best friend. He was there with me from the time I was learning to become a mother. I was a teenager, but he made me such a strong mother," said Bango.

"He meant a lot to us, his family. His siblings broke; we was all one. They broke a bond that can never be pieced back together," she continued.

Philadelphia police said on January 11, Welles was shot in the head while waiting for a train ride home at the 15th Street Station.

Days later, he passed away in the hospital.

Investigators believe the shooting happened after a confrontation among juveniles nearby.

Police arrested 18-year-old Quadir Humphrey and 16-year-old Zaire Wilson in connection with the crime, and they're being charged as adults.

"We were just talking about how we have to stay out of the way and how a lot of kids are dying, and we can't be one of them kids," said Welles' friend Jalik. "And now my boy ended up being one of the kids."

"He's special," said Pastor Aaron Campbell, who runs Level Up Philly. "We were a better place because he was here, but gone too soon with senseless violence."

Campbell said Welles had just left Level Up Philly the night he died, which is meant to be a safe space for youth to prepare them for a better future.

He also said this is the third balloon release they had in a year and the eighth teen homicide in 13 months among their young members.

Level Up Philly was also where Welles loved to show off his skills.

"Even on a bad day, he would make you laugh," said his friend Imani. "He loved dancing. Anything he does, he was dancing."

People say that's exactly how they'll remember Welles, for his moves and for making a difference in just 16 short years.

"We love you and will continue to fight for a better Philadelphia, for the many that you love," said Campbell.

"He's still with us in our hearts and in our spirits," said Jalik. "He's with us. He's watching over us. He's trying to make sure we're all cool."

"He knows I loved him so much. Beyond this world, I loved my son," said Bango.

Police said both suspects have a criminal history and sources told Action News the district attorney is working to upgrade their charges.