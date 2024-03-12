Two Ukrainian students become part of Stockton University family at no cost

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ukrainian students Mykhailo (Mike) Chabanovskyi and Khrystyna Svystovych both came to the United States with a dream.
It started with the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program that placed them in an American high school while living with a volunteer host family.
But the war in their homeland has lasted long enough for these exchange students to officially become adults in need of more than just a college education.
That's where Stockton University stepped in to not only provide full tuition, but also housing, healthcare, and other necessities for the entire length of their 4-year education.
To learn more about and support Stockton University's International Student Support Fund, click here.
