Two Ukrainian students become part of Stockton University family at no cost

While their homeland continues to endure war, two students from Ukraine are set up for success at no cost thanks to Stockton University.

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Ukrainian students Mykhailo (Mike) Chabanovskyi and Khrystyna Svystovych both came to the United States with a dream.

It started with the Future Leaders Exchange (FLEX) program that placed them in an American high school while living with a volunteer host family.

But the war in their homeland has lasted long enough for these exchange students to officially become adults in need of more than just a college education.

That's where Stockton University stepped in to not only provide full tuition, but also housing, healthcare, and other necessities for the entire length of their 4-year education.

