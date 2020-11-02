Unite Fitness, these 3 other gyms offer COVID-safe workouts for winter

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've been playing it safe during the pandemic, avoiding the gym and taking your workout outdoors, you might be worrying about what to do as the weather turns colder.
So we rounded up some workouts to take you through the winter; some indoors, some outside and some a hybrid -- but all with a strong focus on keeping you safe.
Unite Fitness
Unite at the Armory
23rd and Ranstead Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
Unite One-on-One Personal Training
26 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
267-534-3230
Unite Live & On-Demand Virtual Classes
Commit to a year and it's $300 for unlimited live and on-demand virtual classes.
SPECIAL DEAL FOR FYI PHILLY VIEWERS
*Select Streaming Intro Trial and enter the code FYIPHILLY at checkout to receive complimentary 14 days full access to Unite Live and On-Demand, plus two Guest Live Class Reservations.
Amrita Yoga & Wellness
Offering Sculpture Courtyard & Barn Classes that are also live-streamed and available on-demand
1717 N. Hancock Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
JP Sneed Personal Fitness Studio
One-on-one & small group training in Sculpture Courtyard & Barn
1714 N. Mascher Street (entrance also on 1717 N. Hancock Street ), Philadelphia, Pa. 19122
The Training Station | 5 Part Pandemic Plan | Workout Reservations
533 Spring Garden Street, #D1, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
215-964-9558
