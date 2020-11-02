FYI Philly

Unite Fitness, these 3 other gyms offer COVID-safe workouts for winter

We rounded up some workouts to take you through the winter.
By Wendy Daughenbaugh
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you've been playing it safe during the pandemic, avoiding the gym and taking your workout outdoors, you might be worrying about what to do as the weather turns colder.

So we rounded up some workouts to take you through the winter; some indoors, some outside and some a hybrid -- but all with a strong focus on keeping you safe.

Unite Fitness
Unite at the Armory
23rd and Ranstead Streets, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103

Unite One-on-One Personal Training
26 S. 20th Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19103
267-534-3230

Unite Live & On-Demand Virtual Classes
Commit to a year and it's $300 for unlimited live and on-demand virtual classes.

SPECIAL DEAL FOR FYI PHILLY VIEWERS
*Select Streaming Intro Trial and enter the code FYIPHILLY at checkout to receive complimentary 14 days full access to Unite Live and On-Demand, plus two Guest Live Class Reservations.

Amrita Yoga & Wellness
Offering Sculpture Courtyard & Barn Classes that are also live-streamed and available on-demand
1717 N. Hancock Street, Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

JP Sneed Personal Fitness Studio
One-on-one & small group training in Sculpture Courtyard & Barn
1714 N. Mascher Street (entrance also on 1717 N. Hancock Street ), Philadelphia, Pa. 19122

The Training Station | 5 Part Pandemic Plan | Workout Reservations
533 Spring Garden Street, #D1, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123
215-964-9558
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiagymfyi phillyfyi fitness
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Chef Garces, local chefs create markets so you can eat their great food whenever you want
Mother and Son Serving Up Sicilian Favorites in West Chester
All the places featured on the Nov. 1 FYI Philly
Arts, music and sustainability come together at Sunflower Philly
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The election result may be delayed. That's OK.
Trump decries FBI probe of supporters around Biden bus
Road to 270: Biden has options, Trump walks narrow path
Provisional Ballot Info and Where to Vote on Election Day 2020
127K drive-thru votes in Harris Co. will count, federal judge rules
Election Day forecast: Grab a coat if you're heading out to the polls
Investigators probing whether rescued CA hiker staged Zion National Park disappearance
Show More
Kenney asks for patience from Philadelphians during the election
Final push is on and Pennsylvania plays a key role in election
Symptoms of depression, anxiety, and how to cope
Eagles beat Cowboys 23-9 in sloppy battle for first place
Health experts warning against holiday gatherings this year
More TOP STORIES News