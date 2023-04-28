Universal Vare Charter School in Philadelphia becomes 6th school to close due to asbestos issues

Universal Vare is the sixth school to close due to asbestos, following the C.W. Henry Elementary School, which closed on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A sixth Philadelphia school announced it will be temporarily closing due to asbestos issues.

Universal Vare Charter School officials stated that asbestos was detected in its building.

Now, officials say students and staff will switch to virtual instruction on Friday.

While portions of the building are still being assessed for asbestos, the school will be temporarily closed.

Officials did not say how long the closure is expected to last.

However, the school's superintendent stated that due to ongoing school assessments, students will be bused to a separate site to finish testing.

The release read in part:

We do recognize that our students are currently in the process of completing the Pennsylvania System of School Assessments (PSSAs), with the Math and Science assessments remaining. To avoid disruption to the testing schedule for our scholars, scholars will be shuttled to the Universal Audenried building (3301 Tasker Street, 19145) to complete their assessments over the next two weeks. Scholars will be instructed virtually on the days they are not testing. Additional information will be provided.

The statement went on to say that Universal Vare officials will provide further updates next week on the situation.

Universal Vare is the sixth Philadelphia school to close due to asbestos, following the C.W. Henry Elementary School, which closed on Monday.

Building 21, Frankford High School, and Mitchell Elementary are also closed due to asbestos.

Mastery Charter's Simon Gratz high school and middle school were closed and reopened in March due to the same issue.