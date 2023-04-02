Unruly crowds vandalize police cars in Fishtown and Spring Garden

A large group vandalized police cars in the Fishtown and Spring Garden sections of the city early Sunday morning.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Large groups vandalized police cars in the Fishtown and Spring Garden sections of the city early Sunday morning.

Two police vehicles were vandalized after more than 200 cars gathered near Rivers Casino in Fishtown.

Officers responded to what they describe as an unruly crowd just before 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1000 block of North Delaware Avenue.

Police say the crowd surrounded the officers' vehicles and tried to break windows.

One of the vehicles was dented, and a mirror was ripped off.

The crowd slashed one of the tires on the other vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Less than two hours earlier, another police car was vandalized by a group of suspects in Spring Garden.

Investigators say up to 200 people had gathered there for an unauthorized car meeting.

This is near the 400 block of North 5th Street just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

When officers responded to break up the group, police say some people began jumping on the police car, while others slashed one of the tires.

No one was hurt.

No arrests were made at either scene.