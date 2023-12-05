Police in Delaware County searching for 2 suspects after string of car thefts, break-ins

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County are investigating a string of car thefts on Monday that have left a community frustrated and confused.

Upper Chichester Township police say they're pouring over video and tips to try and identify the people responsible for the vehicle thefts and break-ins.

All of the break-ins happened at approximately 2 a.m. on Euclid Avenue, East Helms Manor, and Meetinghouse Road.

Action News spoke to several people who say they are afraid and incredibly concerned now that this crime has come right to their doorsteps.

Tiffany Hansell and her husband Allen Hansell are in shock after they woke up to find Allen's Ford Explorer missing and their other car ransacked.

They found their toddler's car seat thrown onto the roadway.

"He came running into the house and said the car was gone. So right away we knew it was stolen," Tiffany Hansell recalled.

The couple immediately called the local police, who confirmed that at least three other cars were stolen and several more had been broken into.

Action News obtained Ring security footage from neighbors, which shows the Hansell's SUV being driven through the neighborhood.

You can also see at least two individuals appearing to walk onto a neighbor's property carrying flashlights.

"This is getting closer to home," Allen Hansell said. "They went into my neighbor's backyard. That could've been his house."

"Four cars in one night is ridiculous," added Vincent DiMaggio, who also had his car stolen.

DiMaggio says he and his girlfriend were both awakened to the sounds of their vehicles being stolen from their driveway.

"I ran downstairs, she looked out the window. There were people taking off with our cars," he said.

DiMaggio was able to track down his girlfriend's Kia with GPS to a street in Wilmington, Delaware, where police later recovered the vehicle.

Moments later, DiMaggio says something surreal happened: he saw someone driving past in his stolen car.

"As I was standing there with the cops, I saw my car drive past. The cop ended up pursuing my car and ended up losing them," he said.

Upper Chichester Township police confirmed with Action News that a police pursuit did occur in Delaware and that they lost track of DiMaggio's vehicle.

Police in Chichester Township say they obtained security photos from a gas station in Wilmington that show a masked individual who may have tried to use DiMaggio's girlfriend's credit card.

As police continue to search for the stolen cars, DiMaggio, who works as a bricklayer, says he's out $2,000 worth of tools he had in his car.

In the meantime, neighbors including the Hansells say they feel violated and nervous.

"If they're doing this to cars, what's next?" questioned Tiffany Hansell.

DiMaggio is calling for police in the area to step up their patrols.

"We've been here nine months and we've only seen one police patrol," he stated.

Police say they're searching for at least two suspects in this case. If anyone has any information regarding these crimes, they are asked to contact authorities immediately.