Pedestrian struck and killed in Upper Chichester Township, Pa.

UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County.It happened on the 3100 block of Chichester Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.Authorities say the driver of the striking vehicle did stop at the scene.No further details concerning this fatal crash, including the identity of the victim, have been released.Upper Chichester police are continuing to investigate.