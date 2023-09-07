Upper Darby community fed up as shopping center continues to be hangout for unruly teens

Police were called and a nearby McDonald's briefly stopped taking orders while authorities worked to get control of the crowd.

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Bond Shopping Center, just blocks from Upper Darby High School, was the scene of a violent after-school fight on Wednesday.

Police were called and a nearby McDonald's briefly stopped taking orders while authorities worked to get control of the crowd.

"It was probably like 200 kids here," said Micah Lambert.

Lambert says he had just clocked into work at the McDonald's when the group began swarming the business and parking lot.

Things quickly became problematic when some in the group got violent.

"It was crazy. I never seen nothing like that. I'll be honest with you, I was scared for my life," said Lambert. "A couple kids got locked up right in the bushes. She had her bookbag on and her hands behind her back. Her head was like in the bushes."

Cellphone video obtained by Action News shows the large police response and presence following the chaos.

It happened around 1 p.m., shortly after Upper Darby High School dismissed early due to the heat.

Residents and workers in the area say they've had enough.

"They'll run through the McDonald's, they make all kinds of ruckus. Pretty much the whole shopping center. They go in and out of the stores. Pretty much terrorizing the whole shopping center," said John Nelson, who lives nearby.

Nelson visits the shopping center often. He says he's fed up with chaos and says it gets worse every year.

Action News was there when police were called to multiple fights last October following school dismissal.

In one case, six teenagers were arrested after a fight ended with a stabbing.

In response to those issues, police ramped up their presence during school hours and dismissal times.

But even that didn't stop the problems and fights.

"It's getting bad. I've been here for 20 years. I raised my kids here. It wasn't as bad as it is now. It's really out of control," said Nelson. "I don't understand why nothing more is being done about it as far as policing goes."

Action News contacted Upper Darby police multiple times about this case and asked how they plan to tackle this situation. We are still waiting for a response.