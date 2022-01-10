inside story

U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean talks Jan. 6 anniversary, Donald Trump, election misinformation

By Niki Hawkins
EMBED <>More Videos

PA State Rep Madeleine Dean revisits Jan. 6, election misinformation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, host Matt O'Donnell sits down with U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean about the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Dean, who was in the Gallery of the Capitol during the building's storming, shared her experiences on the day, per her recent op-ed in the Inquirer.

They discuss the events on the day, the Congresswoman's role in the impeachment hearings of former President Donald Trump, current President Joe Biden's response and the growing misinformation on election security spreading across the country.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsphiladelphiainside story
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
INSIDE STORY
Inside Story looks back at the top local stories of 2021
Dr. Ala Stanford on Omicron variant, latest in COVID-19 pandemic
State Senator Sharif Street speaks on Philly's gun violence crisis
Dealing with holiday stress, family gatherings during COVID
TOP STORIES
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
AccuWeather Alert: Arctic Cold Front Arrives Tonight
Gov. Carney issues new indoor mask mandate
Safety doors failed in NYC high-rise fire that killed 17
Hidden bullets at ACY makes TSA's unusual find list
Local pastor among faith leaders on hunger strike for voting rights
Local hotel offering COVID-19 isolation package
Show More
Schools adjust to new CHOP guidance for handling COVID in schools
NJ's school, daycare mask requirement to stay in effect
Here's when you can start filing your 2021 federal tax returns
Space heater safety is crucial as temperatures plummet
How much can you expect to pay to see the Eagles in Tampa?
More TOP STORIES News