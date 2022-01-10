U.S. Representative Madeleine Dean talks Jan. 6 anniversary, Donald Trump, election misinformation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week on Inside Story, host Matt O'Donnell sits down withabout the anniversary of the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.Dean, who was in the Gallery of the Capitol during the building's storming, shared her experiences on the day, per her recent op-ed in theThey discuss the events on the day, the Congresswoman's role in the impeachment hearings of former President Donald Trump, current President Joe Biden's response and the growing misinformation on election security spreading across the country.