Residents crowd Chester County meeting to oppose Amazon warehouse project

UWCHLAN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It was standing-room only Monday night during a community meeting about a possible development of a multi-building Amazon warehouse site in Uwchlan Township.

The Uwchlan Township Board of Supervisors moved their regular meeting to Lionville Middle School to accommodate the large crowd.

"I think tonight what we really want to do is express to township officials our concerns and want them to see that it's not two or three people. We've got several hundred people that really need to make sure this project is looked at very closely," said Jim May of Uwchlan Township.

The possible development would be located on 237 acres of land on Lionville Station Road and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The project would include four warehouses totaling 1,960,000 square feet of development.

Residents who oppose the project say they are concerned about three things: traffic, increased noise, and how it will all negatively impact the area.

"Our biggest concerns are really keeping the neighborhoods. Like we have lived there for many years and everybody out in that area is on water wells and we'd be sharing that water with a new development," said May.

A township spokesperson says the builder, Audubon Land Development, has only submitted a preliminary sketch of the plan.

"I'd really like to see something else go into this property and not huge Amazon or some other similar warehouse," said Kent Empie who opposes the development.

Audubon Land Development did not respond to our request for comment.