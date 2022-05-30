crash

Crash investigation underway in Valley Township, Chester County; at least 1 injured

Police and emergency blocked off part of the road to traffic.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Crash under investigation in Chester County, at least 1 injured

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A serious crash is under investigation in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday near the 300 block of East Glencrest Road in Valley Township.

Police and emergency blocked off part of the road to traffic.

Though not much information has been released concerning the crash, officials confirm one victim was taken to Paoli Hospital.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

MORE TOP STORIES:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficvalley townshipcrash
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRASH
5 dead after boats collided head-on Memorial Day weekend
9-year-old dies after car crashes into water ice truck in North Philly
Off-duty officer killed in Philly motorcycle crash
Car becomes pinned under tractor-trailer on I-95 in South Philly
TOP STORIES
Father, 9-year-old son shot and killed in Philadelphia
Remembering the meaning of Memorial Day
AccuWeather: Turning Up The Heat
NJ Gold Star Mother remembers fallen son at Memorial Day service
At least 2 injured after driver plunges into bay in South Jersey
Pottstown community unites to support family after tragedy
Strawberry recall linked to possible hepatitis A outbreak: FDA
Show More
Action News' TaRhonda Thomas shares her journey as a Gold Star Sister
Patrol car strikes pedestrian in Toms River: Police
DOJ to review law enforcement's response to Uvalde shooting
Jersey Shore packed for Memorial Day weekend
Pa. recount begins in GOP primary race between Oz, McCormick
More TOP STORIES News