Crash investigation underway in Valley Township, Chester County; at least 1 injured

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A serious crash is under investigation in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
It happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday near the 300 block of East Glencrest Road in Valley Township.
Police and emergency blocked off part of the road to traffic.
Though not much information has been released concerning the crash, officials confirm one victim was taken to Paoli Hospital.
The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.
