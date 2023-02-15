Neighbors come together for Temple alum whose car was damaged during block party

Richard Pierce's front windshield was smashed and his door handles and rearview mirrors were all broken.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A North Philadelphia neighborhood filled with Temple University students is raising money to help cover damage to one man's car following an out-of-control block party hours before Super Bowl 57.

A large crowd of partiers swarmed Arlington Street near Temple University campus flipping cars and smashing windows.

"The mayor reached out to me, his office reached out to me, Temple's president reached out to me. Temple's been sending representatives here," said 70-year-old Pierce, who is a longtime resident of Arlington Street.

The past three days have been a whirlwind for the retired teacher and veteran.

He says the support is overwhelming, but it's what his neighbors are doing that really has the Temple alum blown away.

Students who live on Arlington Street started a GoFundMe. They called what happened inexcusable and asked the community to step up to help with repairs.

"We saw his car and felt really bad about it. Our goal was $1,000, obviously we smashed that goal. Never thought it would get up to where it is now -- I think $11,000," said Temple University senior Matthew Giovannini. "It's absolutely insane the support the community came out to show. I'm so happy we made a wrong into a right."

"It really touched me. Actually, it brought me to tears. I never cry. I was really shocked by it all. I didn't expect all of this," said Pierce.

Police are still searching for several people who were captured vandalizing and trashing and even flipping a car on Arlington Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.