Vegans Are Us is Atlantic City's 1st vegan restaurant, serving up wellness with a touch of soul

By Bethany Owings
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- At Atlantic City's Vegans Are Us you can find everyday dishes prepared in vegan form, 100% plant-based, no animal product, no byproduct.

Popular dishes include the Ultimate Beast Beet Burger topped with vegan mac and cheese, Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak and Jackfruit Burger.

The touch of soul starts at the line of homemade sauces and extends to the fresh herbs and seasonings.

Owner Sharonda Harris first opened in Vineland, New Jersey, after experiencing personal tragedy that transformed her life. In response, she dedicated her life to wellness. She is also the first African American to open a business in the Tanger Outlets.

Vegans Are Us hopes to franchise internationally, but for now, you can find them in both the Atlantic City and Vineland, open for breakfast through dinner.

Vegans Are Us
Atlantic City, New Jersey Location: 122 North Michigan Avenue, Unit 200, Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

Vineland, New Jersey Location: 636 East Landis Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey 08360
