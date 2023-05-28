From sun soaking to music festivals, New Jersey beachgoers enjoy Memorial Day weekend at the shore

Beachgoers in Ventnor, New Jersey, enjoyed the sand and surf during Memorial Day weekend in a warm jumpstart to summer.

In Atlantic City, the Adjacent Music Festival saw 20,000 people on the sand.

While the weekend isn't officially the start of summer, many say it felt like it.

The Landes family of South Philadelphia took their first dip in the water of the year.

"We dug a hole, and then, we made sand towers," said 10-year-old Clara Landes.

As for local businesses, Chris Clayton, who owns the ever-popular Margate Dairy Bar, said he is excited to see so many people down this year.

"Normally, Memorial Day weekend for all of us at the shore, we have a chance to stretch our wings. I've seen a lot more people than we usually see. After last year we thought we'd seen everything, but everyone is down," said Clayton.

In Atlantic City, the Adjacent Music Festival, a two-day event held on Saturday and Sunday, saw 20,000 people on the sand.

The event attracted people from all across the country.

Kacey Wood came from Prince George's County in Maryland to see the show.

"I came here to see Paramour last night and Blink 182 today," said Wood. "I was up in the pit section and it was one of the best concert experiences I've had."