Army veteran, mom of 3 gifted new home in Montgomery County

Veronica Halley and her three children were provided a mortgage-free, move-in-ready home.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A local army veteran has a new place to call home. The very deserving woman and her family were gifted a new house in Montgomery County.

The decorated army staff sergeant and mom of three asked that someone more deserving be provided the home.

But Building Homes for Heroes assured Veronica Halley she was specially chosen, and she was worthy.

On Wednesday, she received the keys to her new home.

"The gratitude that I feel in my heart is something I could never explain. I'm eternally grateful. I will continue to serve, helping out with Building Homes for Heroes, because it's truly amazing, a program like this," said Halley.

Halley served for 23 years before medically retiring in 2019. During her tenure, she completed tours in Iraq and Afghanistan and won Special Agent of the Year for her work as an army criminal investigator.

Thanks to nonprofit Building Homes for Heroes and partners JPMorgan Chase, Lowe's Home Improvement, YORK, and Google, she and her children were provided a mortgage-free, move-in-ready home in Glenside.

"Because of families like this, the sacrifices they make for us, they deserve this," said Kim Vesey, vice president of Building Homes for Heroes.

