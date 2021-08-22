Man hospitalized following shooting outside Germantown nightclub

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Germantown section.
Authorities say a man was shot outside of a nightclub at Wayne and Chelten Avenues at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.
The victim was shot in the stomach outside of Victor's Tavern.
Crews rushed him to the hospital in serious condition.
A motive is not yet clear.
