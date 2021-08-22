shooting

Man hospitalized following shooting outside Germantown nightclub

Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside of a nightclub in Germantown.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a shooting in the city's Germantown section.

Authorities say a man was shot outside of a nightclub at Wayne and Chelten Avenues at 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

The victim was shot in the stomach outside of Victor's Tavern.

Crews rushed him to the hospital in serious condition.

A motive is not yet clear.
