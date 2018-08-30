EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4090361" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 over SEPTA train fire in Glenside, Pa. on August, 29, 2018

Flames and smoke erupted from a SEPTA train at the station in Glenside, Pa. on Wednesday afternoon.Chopper 6 was overhead as thick, black smoke and flames billowed out of a train stopped at the station.Officials said one car of the train caught fire. There were no passengers on that particular car at the time of the fire.It is unclear if passengers were on the other cars of the train.No injuries have been reported at this time. The incident is under investigation.Service was delayed for hours on Wednesday evening.------