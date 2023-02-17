Police ID assault suspect who ran through Villanova University's campus

The search for the assault suspect led to a brief shelter-in-place order at Villanova University earlier this week.

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Radnor Township police are asking for help locating a man in connection with a reported fight on SEPTA's Norristown High-Speed Line.

It all began with an altercation involving a weapon around 10:24 p.m. Tuesday at SEPTA's Norristown High-Speed Line station on Aldwyn Lane.

Police say 28-year-old Ishmael Isaac Marshall is wanted for Terroristic Threats, Simple Assault and other offenses related to the incident.

Police said Marshall exited the train at the Aldwyn Lane station near The Commons residence hall complex and was seen fleeing on foot over the pedestrian bridge.

The search for Marshall right after the altercation led to a brief shelter-in-place order at Villanova University.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Radnor Township police at 610-688-0503.