Union upset over shakeup in emergency services in Voorhees Township

VOORHEES TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A shakeup in emergency services sparked a demonstration in Voorhees Township, New Jersey Monday night.

Starting Tuesday, Voorhees Township's ambulances from each of its two firehouses will be operated by Virtua Hospital's EMTs from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. The temporary emergency contract was made in part due to understaffing and burnout.

A regularly scheduled township meeting was held on Zoom Monday night, which angered many hoping to voice their concerns.

Director of Public Safety Jackie Fetbroyt said the emergency contract is meant to be a stop gap measure.

"Based on the recent notice from our EMS Department of the emergent circumstances and its inability to provide the staffing required by the Township and expected by our residents, Voorhees entered into a temporary, emergency contract for coverage of its night shift to support the employed EMTs while Committee continues its review and analysis of the situation. To that end, I've met with the EMTs this morning and anticipate a continued dialogue in connection with this matter. The Township has taken no action to eliminate the EMS Department," said Fetbroyt.

IAFF Local 3249 President Keith Kemery said they had proposed to reallocate overtime money to instead pay for five full-time EMTs.

"We're going to need five EMTs just to hold on to what we got and then hang on to your part timers. The township wasn't 100% sure that our solution was viable. They did say they would look into it," said Kemery.

Craig Fallstick, who is the EMS delegate for the same union and who works in the township, responded when asked if he felt this would give the staff some relief.

"Do I appreciate it? Yes. Do I accept it? I have to," said Fallstick. "I wish we had more talks at the table. We can handle it internally. We don't have to go to outside resourcing. We have the staff part time that we can bring over."