New W Hotel celebrates Philadelphia, from the views to the art to the drinks

By Chandler Lutz
The W Hotel Philadelphia makes its mark in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The brand-new W Philadelphia is the newest addition to Philly's skyline.

The hotel opened its doors this summer on Chestnut Street in Center City. The 51-story skyscraper is in celebration of Philadelphia from the art to the cocktails.

The hotel has 295 guest rooms featuring 39 suites with floor-to-ceiling windows and views of the city.

On the 7th floor is the WET Deck, a year-round pool with cabanas and its own eatery.

You'll also find the Secret Garden with lush greenspace and illuminated statues of Benjamin Franklin and Marie Antoinette, a nod to their believed secret romance.

Also on the floor is the AWAY Spa complete with a Detox menu, treatment rooms, lounge, and beauty bar to the color palette of Sofia Coppola's Marie Antoinette.

The main floor features a large lobby with nods to Philadelphia's City grid and the historic gardens of Fairmount Park.

The lobby bar called the Living Room serves up a specialty food menu and curated cocktails including the Kumo Sumo, Stripp'd and Ready, and the Italian Market Espresso Martini. Hidden behind the Living Room bar's two-way mirror is Stevens' Prophecy, a salon adorned with artwork celebrating Philadelphia and Hollywood royalty Grace Kelly. The speakeasy is a feature of the W brand.


W Philadelphia | Instagram | Facebook
1439 Chestnut St. Philadelphia PA 19102
215-709-8000
