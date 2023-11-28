Walking lunges - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shows us an exercise you can do anywhere with just your body weight.
Exercise to work your glutes - Today's Tip
Back & core exercise - Today's Tip
Effective bench exercise - Today's Tip
Exercises you can do on a bench - Today's Tip
Moves to target your chest muscles - Today's Tip
Challenge your balance - Today's Tip
Side plank with modification to strengthen your core - Today's Tip
How to push through your workout - Today's Tip
Building shoulder muscles - Today's Tip