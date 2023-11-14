WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Effective bench exercise - Today's Tip

Fit this workout into your day!

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 14, 2023 2:25PM
Fitness tip: Effective bench exercise
EMBED <>More Videos

Shoshana shares an effective bench exercise that gets your heart rate up, work your shoulders, your legs and your core at the same time.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Shoshana shares an effective bench exercise that gets your heart rate up, work your shoulders, your legs and your core at the same time.

WATCH PREVIOUS FITNESS TIPS:

Exercises you can do on a bench - Today's Tip

Moves to target your chest muscles - Today's Tip

Challenge your balance - Today's Tip

Side plank with modification to strengthen your core - Today's Tip

How to push through your workout - Today's Tip

Building shoulder muscles - Today's Tip

Leg lift with twist - Today's Tip

Plank walk-outs - Today's Tip

Shoulder press up - Today's Tip

Alternating feet taps - Today's Tip

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW