'Marine heat wave' causing waters along Jersey shore to be warmer than usual: Experts

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Climate experts are tracking record-breaking water temperatures at the Jersey shore this summer, the result of a "marine heat wave."

In Atlantic City this month, the water has consistently been about three degrees higher than the average for July, up to 72.1 degrees from 68.9.

Experts are raising concerns about the impact of the warmer waves.

"We were as high as 78 last week," Atlantic City Beach Patrol Chief Steve Downey said of the water temperature.

Downey said the temperature is particularly high.

"Especially after last summer when we barely got above 60 until the end of August. It's been a big change. We've seen a lot of heavy swimming in the water," he said.

If you asked people on the beach Friday, however, a lot of them agreed with Kathy Moran from St. Louis.

"It's cold right now!" she said.

The Beach Patrol said this week has been a bit cooler with more showers, however, the rest of the summer has seen record-breaking warmth.

"We're in a really extreme, what we call marine heat wave," said Anna Pfeiffer-Herbert, an associate professor of marine science at Stockton University.

She went on explain it's because we're entering an El Nino weather pattern, "Which is when warmer water in the Pacific Ocean sets off a cascade of changes around the globe, which typically causes warmer than average temperatures."

That's not the only factor at play.

"The winds have been weaker than normal. Wind normally would stir up the ocean and bring in some of the cooler temperatures to the surface," she said.

Pfeiffer-Herbert says that could also mean more severe storms this hurricane season and disturbances to the habitat.

"Cold is relative. Your cold may not be my cold," said Thomasena Ellison, who was celebrating her wedding anniversary with her husband on the beach.

While Thomasena Ellison and her husband enjoyed their anniversary, climate change is still on her mind.

"I am very much aware of the overall warming of our climate. It's obvious to us at home. We're just trying to keep the garden well-hydrated with water and not wasting water. It's obviously getting warmer," she said.

Despite how warm the water has been all day and night, lifeguards still suggest you only swim when they're on duty.