Police issue warning about burglars targeting Bucks County, Montco homes

WARRINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police believe a number of break-ins over the weekend in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are connected to a series of others.Warrington Township police say two men targeted homes in several developments along Folly Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.Police say no one was inside the homes at the time of the burglaries.Once the suspects broke in, they ransacked the homes and took what they could."Entry was gained through a rear sliding door or a glass back window. The items that were taken were jewelry, personal items and cash," said Lt. Glen Gottenberg with the Warrington Township Police Department.Investigators say home surveillance captured two men wearing masks, gloves and dark jackets getting out of an SUV and running behind the targeted properties. They say more suspects may be involved in the crime spree."The vehicles that are suspected at this point are a dark SUV and white SUV with out-of-state registration," said Gottenberg.No injuries were reported but those living in the typically quiet neighborhood are now on alert."I was surprised because it is so quiet," said neighbor Lilia Catalano."There is very little light and there is a lot of vegetation and woods, so people could hide in there and it could be scary," said neighbor Edison Catalano.Detectives believe the same suspects committed similar crimes in multiple areas including Buckingham, Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships in Bucks County and Montgomery Township in Montgomery County.Police are asking neighbors to help neighbors. They say if you see something to say something because the thieves could return."It is always a possibility. We are recommending, obviously, that they contact the police department if they see anything suspicious," said Gottenberg.Anyone with information should call Detective Bernard Schaffer at 215-343-3311 ext.222.