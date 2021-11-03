burglary

Police issue warning about burglars targeting Bucks County, Montco homes

Police say the men targeted homes in several developments along Folly Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police warn residents after string of burglaries in Bucks County

WARRINGTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police believe a number of break-ins over the weekend in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are connected to a series of others.

Warrington Township police say two men targeted homes in several developments along Folly Road between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday.

Police say no one was inside the homes at the time of the burglaries.

Once the suspects broke in, they ransacked the homes and took what they could.

"Entry was gained through a rear sliding door or a glass back window. The items that were taken were jewelry, personal items and cash," said Lt. Glen Gottenberg with the Warrington Township Police Department.

Investigators say home surveillance captured two men wearing masks, gloves and dark jackets getting out of an SUV and running behind the targeted properties. They say more suspects may be involved in the crime spree.

"The vehicles that are suspected at this point are a dark SUV and white SUV with out-of-state registration," said Gottenberg.



No injuries were reported but those living in the typically quiet neighborhood are now on alert.

"I was surprised because it is so quiet," said neighbor Lilia Catalano.

"There is very little light and there is a lot of vegetation and woods, so people could hide in there and it could be scary," said neighbor Edison Catalano.

Detectives believe the same suspects committed similar crimes in multiple areas including Buckingham, Lower Makefield and Upper Makefield townships in Bucks County and Montgomery Township in Montgomery County.

Police are asking neighbors to help neighbors. They say if you see something to say something because the thieves could return.

"It is always a possibility. We are recommending, obviously, that they contact the police department if they see anything suspicious," said Gottenberg.

Anyone with information should call Detective Bernard Schaffer at 215-343-3311 ext.222.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bucks countypennsylvaniacrimeburglarycommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Would-be thief smashes vehicle into Philly gas station minimart
NJ nurse dies after being attacked in New York City
Would-be burglar found dead at South Jersey restaurant identified
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News