Woman followed home from her bank, robbed in her driveway: Police

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Gloucester County, New Jersey are looking for the man who robbed a woman at gunpoint in her driveway after following her home from the bank Tuesday evening.

Washington Township police released surveillance images from the TD Bank in Glassboro, showing a black Dodge Charger with tinted windows in one of the drive-through lanes.

Police say it's the vehicle that followed the woman home.

"It's scary, being so close to home and having two small children- yeah it's very scary," said Angelina Rivera of Monroeville.

The incident has people on alert.

Police say the 26-year-old victim noticed the car in the drive-through lane next to her at the bank.

She made a deposit and headed to her Washington Township home.

The Charger followed. Once she got home, a man stepped out and pulled out a gun.

"The subject left with her purse," said Washington Township Police Chief Patrick Gurcsik. "She tried to resist him and he raised the gun higher towards her head and pulled the purse away from her."

Police say the man got into the passenger side of the vehicle and left.

She called 911 around 9 p.m.

A few minutes later, police spotted the Charger in the area of the Walmart on Route 42, but it sped away.

The victim posted a warning on Facebook, writing: "Please be aware of your surroundings. We found out they followed me from the TD drive-up ATM to my house. I am okay. Just please be careful."

People who saw that post are heeding the warning.

"I look around outside my house and I live in a development, and it's scary," said Kathy Brown of Mullica Hill. "You see all this going on, you don't know where or when it's going to happen."

No arrests have been made.

Police say if you ever think someone is following you, call 911 and drive to a police station.

Anyone with information about Tuesday's robbery is asked to contact Washington Township police.