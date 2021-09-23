powerball

Check your tickets! $2 million Powerball ticket sold at Center City Wawa

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 20-40-47-55-63, but not the red Powerball 5.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Check your tickets! A $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at a Wawa in Center City Philadelphia, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn, 20-40-47-55-63, but not the red Powerball 5 to win $2 million in the September 22 drawing. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $1 million. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three.

Wawa, at 1707 Arch St., will earn a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated, and winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes, officials said.

The winning-ticket holder should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest lottery office.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $523 million, or $379 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, September 25.

